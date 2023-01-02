Murder accused nabbed

January 02, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The City police has arrested the accused in the murder of one Darshan, who was stabbed in a house in Koorgalli in Vijaynagar police station limits. The accused, who stayed with the victim in the same house, was picked up by the police from the house of his relative in K.R Nagar, said a press statement issued by the Mysuru City police on Monday. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stabbing Darshan as he suspected the latter was allegedly repeatedly messaging and calling to speak to his second wife, the statement added.