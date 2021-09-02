Murder accused held

Mysuru

02 September 2021 19:28 IST

Four persons who were speaking aloud, in an inebriated state, of their complicity in the murder of their friend, have been arrested.

Based on the preliminary information the accused had hacked one of their friends to death over some petty differences and buried the body last week. But a few days later they were heard speaking aloud in a public place of the murder and an alert constable on duty informed his higher-ups and the gang was rounded up.

The accused are Prithviraj, Vasanth, Manjesh and Umesh who allegedly assaulted and murdered Umesh of T.K.Layout. The Sarawathipuram police have registered a case and investigating.

In another development the Mysuru rural police have nabbed one person in connection with the murder of a housewife in Hosahalli village of T.Narsipur taluk.

The accused, Mahesh, had allegedly murdered Bhagyamma on August 24 as she was opposed to his marriage with her daughter.