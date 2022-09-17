Murder accused found dead

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 17, 2022 20:33 IST

A person, who had been absconding after murdering his wife, was found dead in a coffee estate near Cheekanahalli in Belur taluk on Saturday.

Chandraiah murdered his wife Indramma, 50, on September 6 and fled the place. Arehalli police had registered the murder case. Since then he had been absconding. Local people noticed his decomposed body in the estate on Saturday.

It is suspected that Chandraiah ended his life fearing arrest by the police. Arehalli police have registered the unnatural death report.

Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s helpline 104 for counseling.

