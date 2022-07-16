Murder accused attacks police officer during spot investigation in Kalaburagi

Police opened fire in self-defence at accused Vijayakumar Halli and rescued Shahabad Police Sub-Inspector Suvarna, who was under attack

In a shocking incident, Vijaykumar Halli, a murder accused in police custody, attacked Shahabad Police Sub-Inspector Suvarna when the former was taken to Tonasanahalli village near Shahabad to recover the murder weapon on Saturday morning.

In self-defence, police personnel on ground also fired two rounds — one in the air and the other at the accused — in an attempt to rescued the officer under attack.

The police officer who was attacked and the accused who was fired at were both injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital in Kalaburagi. The PSI has been kept under observation at an Intensive Care Unit as she sustained critical injuries in the attack.

Accused attacks officer with murder weapon

As per sources in the police department, Vijaykumar is one of the key accused in the murder of former president of Shahabad Municipal Council Girish Kambanur. He was nabbed late on Friday and taken to a spot near Tonasanahalli village in the early hours of Saturday to recover the murder weapon in the presence of witnesses.

“When our team took him, along with the witnesses for Panchanama, to the spot where he had hidden the murder weapon, the accused took the same weapon and attacked our Shahabad PSI Suvarna with it. Circle Inspector of Police Prakash Yatanur immediately fired a round in the air to threaten the accused. When the accused persisted, the inspector had to fire another round at him in self-defence and rescue the PSI under attack,” Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, told The Hindu.