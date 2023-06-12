ADVERTISEMENT

Murder accused arrested

June 12, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man on the charge of killing his wife at his house in Ganesh Pet Galli in Belagavi Old City.

Sampat Shankar Somanache is said to have hacked his 45-year-old wife, Pramodini Somanache, to death on Sunday.

He was absconding after committing the crime, the police said.

A team of police officers, led by Police Inspector Srinivas Handa, arrested the accused on Monday. A case has been registered in the Shahapur Police Station. And, investigation is on.

