Murder accused arrested

The city police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man on the charge of killing his wife at his house in Ganesh Pet Galli in Belagavi Old City.
Sampat Shankar Somanache is said to have hacked his 45-year-old wife, Pramodini Somanache, to death on Sunday.
He was absconding after committing the crime, the police said.
A team of police officers, led by Police Inspector Srinivas Handa, arrested the accused on Monday. A case has been registered in the Shahapur Police Station. And, investigation is on.
