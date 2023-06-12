HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Murder accused arrested

June 12, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man on the charge of killing his wife at his house in Ganesh Pet Galli in Belagavi Old City.

Sampat Shankar Somanache is said to have hacked his 45-year-old wife, Pramodini Somanache, to death on Sunday.

He was absconding after committing the crime, the police said.

A team of police officers, led by Police Inspector Srinivas Handa, arrested the accused on Monday. A case has been registered in the Shahapur Police Station. And, investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.