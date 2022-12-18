Murder accused arrested

December 18, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Hassan

Bhadravati police have arrested a person in connection with the murder of the beggar woman reported at Sunnadahalli on December 3. The police arrested Karunakara Devadiga, 24, a construction worker from Kambadakone village in Byndoor taluk in Udupi district.

Shankramma, 70, who was begging in front of Anjaneya Temple at Sunnadahalli, was found murdered on December 3. Her ear-rings and nose ring were stolen. She was staying put on the temple premises. The police had booked a case.

Bhadravathi Paper Town Police Inspector E.O. Manjunath, PSI Shilpa and their team conducted the investigation. They traced the suspect to Byndoor and recovered stolen valuables worth over ₹14,000 from him.