Murder accused arrested

The Dharwad Police have arrested an assailant who on Sunday shot dead one and injured two persons in a brawl over a property dispute.

The arrested person has been identified as Shrishail Ganiger of Navalgund taluk in Dharwad district. The accused had shot dead 40-year-old Shivayogi Bhavikatti on Sunday and he was arrested on Monday.

Accordingly to the police, Iranna Hebballi, who had a property dispute with Shrishail Ganiger, had brought his friends Shivayogi Bhavikatti and Sunil to sort out the issue at Ganesh Nagar near Madihal in Dharwad on Sunday.

The three reportedly picked up quarrel and allegedly tried to attack Shrishail Ganiger, when the accused opened three rounds of fire from his licensed revolver at them. While Shivayogi Bhavikatti died of a bullet injury on the way to hospital, the other two are recuperating at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. The Dharwad Town Police have taken up further investigation.