Murder accused arrested in Gadag

The Gadag District Police have arrested Basavaraj Gadekar, a Nargund-based Hindutva activist, on the charge of killing a Muslim youth and assaulting his friend in Nargund. This takes the number of people arrested in this case to six.

The arrest was made on Wednesday, while the incident occurred on January 17 this year.

According to the police, a team led by Basavaraj Gadekar, district coordinator of the Bajrang Dal, attacked Sameer Shahapur (19) and his friend Samsheer (20) when the two were going home on their motorcycle.

Sameer died of injuries in a hospital.

There was no enmity between the two groups. The accused, who had listened to a speech made by Bajrang Dal leader Sanju Nalvade and others in front of the police station, randomly assaulted the victims, the police said.

The accused people arrested in the case so far include Mallikarjun Hiremath alias Gundya (20), Channabasappa Akki alias Channappa (19), Sakrappa Kakanoor (19) and Sanju Nalavade (35).

Basavaraj Gadekar was absconding. There were reports of him moving around in Dharwad and Belagavi. He was arrested from Nargund, police sources said.