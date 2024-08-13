ADVERTISEMENT

Muniyappa seeks party central leaders’ support for implementing internal quota in Karnataka

Published - August 13, 2024 07:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

K.H. Muniyappa | Photo Credit:

In a move to exert pressure on the government, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa on Tuesday called on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and party MPs K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi and urged them to extend support to implement the Supreme Court ruling on internal quota among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) in Karnataka.

The Congress in its 2023 Assembly election manifesto had promised to implement the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission report to provide for internal reservation for the SCs.

The apex court Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud permitted States to create sub-categorisation within the SC category for the purpose of wider protection through fixed sub-quotas to the most backward communities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US