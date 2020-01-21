Muniyappa joins leaders batting for split of posts in Karnataka Congress

Seven-time MP and senior Congress leader K.H. Muniyappa on Tuesday came out in support of the separation of the posts of Leader of the Opposition and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

Already, a group of “original” Congress leaders and MLAs such as G. Parameshwara, H.K. Patil and D.K. Shivakumar have been demanding the separation of the two posts. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had held both posts, till he resigned from the post of Leader of the Opposition on December 9, following the Congress’ poor showing in the State byelections.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Muniyappa, one of the aspirants for the post of KPCC president, said allotting the two posts to two legislators would benefit the party and help establish better coordination among legislators and party leaders.

His statement comes amid reports that the Congress high command was weighing options, including appointing a new CLP leader while continuing with Mr. Siddaramaiah as Leader of the Opposition. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah favours a single leader holding both posts.

The former MP also urged the Central leadership to issue an order appointing a new KPCC president soon to douse the growing discontent in the rank and file of the party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Patil has joined the camp opposing Mr. Siddaramaiah’s proposal on appointing four working presidents to the KPCC.