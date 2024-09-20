GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Muniratna should be expelled from BJP: Prasad Abbayya

Mr. Abbayya defended the law and order situation in the State saying that the government had taken all steps to maintain law and order.

Updated - September 20, 2024 07:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

MLA and chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya said that MLA Muniratna’s actions were unbecoming of an elected representative and if the BJP had any morality, he should be immediately expelled from the party.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Abbayya said the allegations against Mr. Muniratna, particularly those related to misusing HIV affected persons for his vested interests, were shocking. “He is unfit to continue as an elected representative,” Mr. Abbayya said.

Mr. Abbayya defended the law and order situation in the State saying that the government had taken all steps to maintain law and order. However, the BJP leaders were instigating some to create Hindu-Muslim divide as they were least bothered about the development of the State.

“Even incidents of minute scale are being blown out of proportion to defame the State and topple the democratically-elected Congress government,” he alleged.

Regarding the recent controversy surrounding the war of words between him and Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Mutalik, Mr. Abbayya categorically stated that the issue of seeking apology from Mr. Mutalik did not arise.

On the controversy over construction of Indira Canteen in a graveyard in Hubballi, Mr. Abbayya defended his action and said that the construction had begun at the insistence of the local residents. If at all the local residents did not want the canteen to be built there, it would be shifted, he said.

Published - September 20, 2024 06:51 pm IST

