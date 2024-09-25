GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Munirathna remanded in SIT custody till October 5

Published - September 25, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Munirathna, BJP MLA for R.R. Nagar, on Tuesday was remanded in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for 12 days till October 5.

The SIT petitioned the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs seeking his custody on Monday. However, the court had adjourned the case to Tuesday.

The court remanded the MLA in 12 days police custody when the case came up for hearing on Tuesday. SIT officials took his custody from the Central Prison and he is now holed up in the CID office, from where the SIT operates. 

There are three cases against Munirathna. The SIT probe comes amid growing concerns over intimidation of witnesses and destruction of evidence.

A FIR was registered against a close associate of Munirathna for threatening a witness in the rape case on Sunday. The case has also been transferred to the SIT. M. Velu Nayakar, who is a complainant in a caste abuse case, informed the Chief Minister on Monday that the MLA’s supporters had been threatening him of dire consequences if he took on the MLA. 

