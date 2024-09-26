Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha and in official car: Woman

The woman who has filed a rape case against R.R. Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna has made a startling allegation that he raped her in the Minister’s chamber allotted to him in the Vikasa Soudha, the administrative headquarters of the State, and also in his official car while he was Minister and at a godown owned by him.

The victim claimed that Mr. Munirathna raped her repeatedly between 2020 and 2023, during which time he was a Minister from August, 2021 to May, 2023.

This is part of her statement she recorded before the magistrate Chandini N., First Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Nelamangala, on September 19, under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr. PC), a copy of which The Hindu has accessed.

IAS officer implicated

The statement also implicates a woman IAS officer. The victim alleged that Mr. Munirathna blackmailed her with a video and forced her to help honey trap another woman, at the behest of a woman IAS officer serving in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The woman so trapped had filed a rape case against the IAS officer’s husband. The victim in her complaint said following their help to trap the IAS officer in a false case, Mr. Munirathna got ₹400 crore granted through the IAS officer.

After the recording of the victim’s statement on September 19, BBMP ordered a probe into works cleared during 2020-22 in R.R. Nagar when the said officer was posted at the civic body, on Wednesday.

The victim alleged that she came in contact with Mr. Munirathna in 2020 when he recognised her for her work during the pandemic.

She alleged that he raped her at his Mutyalanagar godown in April, 2020, and two days later sent a video of the rape and started blackmailing her and forced her to help him honey trap others. She alleged that Mr. Munirathna forced her to sleep with a rival politician, which he recorded and used to blackmail him.

A conspiracy to spread AIDS

The victim claimed that Mr. Munirathna forced her to trap the husband of a former BJP councillor, with whom he had a bitter public tiff.

In her statement, she alleged that the woman sent to have sex with the councillor’s husband was an AIDS patient. She further claimed she had only fixed the hidden camera in the room. She further said that Mr. Munirathna sought her help to spread AIDS to the councillor’s son as well, to which she refused.