Municipalities, corporations to collect property tax from legal as well illegal buildings, vacant sites

In order to extend the property tax net and generate more revenue to urban local bodies, the Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

This enables municipalities and city corporations to levy and collect property tax from every building, vacant land or both, including buildings constructed in violation of the provisions of building bylaws, in unauthorised layouts, on revenue land, and from buildings occupied with issuance of Occupancy Certificate in municipal/corporation areas.

The property tax levied for buildings or vacant sites would be double the property tax payable for the first year, and only the property tax would be levied for the subsequent years.

Not on govt. land

However, the municipality would not levy tax on buildings constructed illegally on the government land, land belonging to the local body, or organisation owned and controlled by the government.

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh tabled the Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to bring all assets under the purview of the urban local authorities under their network of financial resources.

The Bill amended the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 22 of 1964), and the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 (Karnataka Act 14 of 1977). It aims at extending the provisions of property tax to the premises and buildings in unauthorised settlements, other than government land and to unauthorised buildings in official settlements as provided in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act of 2020.

It aims at providing necessary provisions regarding e-Asthi software and providing a penalty to the officers in case of non-compliance of the provisions of the Acts.

No regularisations

However, in municipality/corporation limits, levy and collection of property tax on building or vacant site does not confer any right to regularise violations made, or title, ownership or legal status to such building or vacant site. The persons holding such a building or vacant site should always be liable for legal action for violation of law.

The Municipal Commissioner or the chief officer would maintain a record of lawful buildings or vacant lands and unlawful buildings and vacant lands. In corporations, the Commissioner would maintain a record of lawful buildings or vacant lands and unlawful buildings and vacant lands, the Bill said.

Any officer or employee of the municipality who failed to collect property tax dues would be fined up to ₹50,000 in each case and would also be punished with simple imprisonment for 15 days.