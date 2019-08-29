Municipal workers seek independent houses under government scheme

Thanking the State government for introducing a housing scheme for municipal workers across the State, pourakarmikas employed in the Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation have demanded that the government alter the housing scheme to provide them single-floor houses built on 1200 sq ft area instead of accommodating them in multi-storeyed apartments.

They said that small flats in multi-storeyed apartments would be an inconvenience to them as they had cows, buffaloes, sheep and other livestock to take care of.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Maruti Manpade, honorary president of the Association of Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation Workers, held that offering flats in multi-storeyed apartments to pourakarmikas would be ideal in metro cities where the government may not be able to get sufficient land to build independent houses for the beneficiaries.

“Pourakarmikas in mega cities don’t have cows, buffaloes, sheep and other livestock to take care of and they don’t have any problem living in flats in multi-storeyed apartments. However, those in small cities like Kalaburagi do have these animals to supplement their income. Moreover, space is not a big issue in smaller cities. You can find enough land on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city to build independent houses for all the 214 pourakarmikas here,” he said.

GST deduction

Stating that a considerable amount of money was being deducted in the wages of pourakarmikas working on contract basis in the name of Goods and Services Tax, Mr. Manpade also demanded that the Kalaburagi Municipal Commissioner book a criminal case against the manpower supplier. “Pourakarmikas might have been employed through a contractor. But, the Municipal Corporation is the principal employer which is responsible for any violation of labour laws. The manpower supplier is supposed to pay GST and he is transferring the tax burden onto the poor pourakarmikas who are working on meagre wages. A criminal case should be booked against him,” he said.

Agitation

The pourakarmikas have planned a protest march on Thursday to press for their demands.

They will first meet the Municipal Commissioner and discuss their demands before meeting the Regional Commissioner.

“If our demands continued to be neglected at the local level, we will then go to Bengaluru and knock on the doors of the Chief Minister,” Mr. Manpade said.