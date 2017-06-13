Municipal workers begin indefinite strike in Hassan

Municipal workers of Hassan began an indefinite strike urging the State government to regularise the services of all those hired through outsourcing agencies on Monday.

Workers of all urban local bodies are participating in the statewide protest. They have demanded that the government stop hiring employees through outsourcing agencies and regularise services of those already in employ.

The protesters, under the banner of the Hassan district unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They alleged that employees hired through outsourced agencies have been denied due benefits. The officers in the urban local bodies joined hands with the contractors in cheating the workers.

Manjunath, treasurer, CITU, said the State government had assured them that the services of all workers would be regularised by March 2017. However, the government had not fulfilled its promise. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. Anuradha, a CITU State committee member, led the protest.

Meanwhile, in Shivamogga district, contract labourers protested in front of the Deputy Commissioners’ Office on Monday.