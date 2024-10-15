Municipal officials told to resolve problems of pourakarmikas on priority

Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB) Prasad Abbayya has asked officials to behave courteously with civic workers (pourakarmikas) and take steps to resolve their problems on priority basis.

Speaking during a grievance redressal meeting of pourakarmikas at the municipal corporation office in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Abbayya asked the officials to ensure that government benefits reach pourakarmikas in time.

“The officials need to treat the lower-level employees with respect. None should be looked down upon. They should get their wages, uniform, safety gears and other benefits properly. This apart, steps should be taken to organise health camps on a regular basis for pourakarmikas,” he said and added that issues concerning them can be resolved by holding grievances redressal meeting once in three months.

Mr. Prasad said that in case of death of pourakarimkas on duty, steps should be taken to employ their children on contract, based on their educational qualification. Appointment orders should be distributed in the hands of the district in-charge Minister by organising programmes for the purpose, he added.

He emphasised the need for maintenance of shelters that have been built for pourakarmikas to take rest during their working hours and asked the officials to ensure their proper upkeep.

Mr. Prasad then asked the officials to attend the next meeting with proper homework and information.

Emphasising the need for digitalisation of data concerning workers, he said that it will help in identifying fake pourakarmikas. In case of fake pourakarmikas being found in the provisional list for appointment, the officials will be held accountable for such lapses, he warned.

The KSDB chairman directed Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi to blacklist contractors who fail to pay regular wages, ESI and PF contribution. He also asked him to issue proper identity cards to civic workers.

Senior municipal officials were present.

