GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Municipal officials told to resolve problems of pourakarmikas on priority

The chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board has asked the officials to behave courteously with lower-level employees and treat them with respect

Published - October 15, 2024 06:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya speaking at a pourakarmika grievance redressal meeting in Hubballi on Monday.

Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya speaking at a pourakarmika grievance redressal meeting in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board (KSDB) Prasad Abbayya has asked officials to behave courteously with civic workers (pourakarmikas) and take steps to resolve their problems on priority basis.

Speaking during a grievance redressal meeting of pourakarmikas at the municipal corporation office in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Abbayya asked the officials to ensure that government benefits reach pourakarmikas in time.

“The officials need to treat the lower-level employees with respect. None should be looked down upon. They should get their wages, uniform, safety gears and other benefits properly. This apart, steps should be taken to organise health camps on a regular basis for pourakarmikas,” he said and added that issues concerning them can be resolved by holding grievances redressal meeting once in three months.

Mr. Prasad said that in case of death of pourakarimkas on duty, steps should be taken to employ their children on contract, based on their educational qualification. Appointment orders should be distributed in the hands of the district in-charge Minister by organising programmes for the purpose, he added.

He emphasised the need for maintenance of shelters that have been built for pourakarmikas to take rest during their working hours and asked the officials to ensure their proper upkeep.

Mr. Prasad then asked the officials to attend the next meeting with proper homework and information.

Emphasising the need for digitalisation of data concerning workers, he said that it will help in identifying fake pourakarmikas. In case of fake pourakarmikas being found in the provisional list for appointment, the officials will be held accountable for such lapses, he warned.

The KSDB chairman directed Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi to blacklist contractors who fail to pay regular wages, ESI and PF contribution. He also asked him to issue proper identity cards to civic workers.

Senior municipal officials were present.

Published - October 15, 2024 06:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.