As per a resolution passed during the monthly council meeting of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), three-day public celebration of Ganesh festival has been be allowed in Idgah maidan, adjacent to Kittur Chennamma Circle, in Hubballi.

On September 3, Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi handed over the permission letter to ‘Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsava Mahamandali’ for celebration of Ganesh festival from September 7 to 9. In its monthly meeting held on August 31, the municipal council had passed a resolution (No. 331) allowing the public celebration of Ganesh festival at Idgah maidan like last year.

Handing over the permission letter, the Commissioner asked the office-bearers to strictly adhere to the 19 conditions laid down by the municipal corporation for erecting the Ganesh pandal at the Idgah maidan, and also regarding the public celebration of the festival.

Sanjiv Badaskar, president of the Mahamandala, told mediapersons that like last year, they had applied for permission and the municipal corporation had granted the same. Accordingly, preparations for meaningful celebration of the festival would be carried out, he said.

The conditions

As per the conditions laid down by the municipal corporation, the organisers have to specifically get permission from the police commissionerate before installation of the Ganesh idol. The permission period is from 6 a.m. on September 7 to 12 noon of September 9.

Some of the other conditions are:

The pandal has to be erected in the space specified by the corporation officials

No other flags

No controversial or provocative posters and banners should be displayed in the Idgah maidan

No loud music

No other cultural programme at the venue

The public celebration of Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi began during the previous BJP regime after the High Court of Karnataka, in August 2022, declined to interfere with the decision of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) to permit celebration of the event.

In 2023, after the change in regime, the municipal corporation had issued permission after Anjuman E Islam’s attempt to get the High Court to intervene in the matter failed and a subsequent late night protest by BJP leaders.