Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba enters second day

With a competition of bullocks pulling 2 tonnes of boulders, the three-day annual cultural festival of Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba entered its second day on Saturday. Munnur Kapu (Balija) Samaj, and APMC organised the events.

G. Kumar Naik, MP, inaugurated the day’s events and said that the festival has become a model to the entire country for its glory over the past 23 years. “I have been watching the event since I was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Raichur. The Munnur Kapu Samaj, which is organising the event every year, has been encouraging cultural activities through this event,” he lauded.

As many as nine pairs of bullocks participated in the event.

The bullocks of Subramanya Reddy of Kottur village in Nandyal district bagged the first prize with a cash reward of ₹80,000.

The second prize with a cash reward of ₹65,000 went to the bullocks of Surendra Reddy in Suranagar village in Suryapet district, while the bullocks of Umevenkatesh Reddy won the third prize with a cash reward of ₹ 55,000.

A. Papareddy, former MLA and President of the event, Bellam Narasareddy, Ravi Boseraju and leaders of Munnur Kapu Samaj were present.

