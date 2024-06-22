GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba enters second day

Published - June 22, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Yadgir 

The Hindu Bureau
Bullocks pulling boulders weighing two tonnes at the Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur on Saturday.

Bullocks pulling boulders weighing two tonnes at the Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

With a competition of bullocks pulling 2 tonnes of boulders, the three-day annual cultural festival of Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba entered its second day on Saturday. Munnur Kapu (Balija) Samaj, and APMC organised the events. 

G. Kumar Naik, MP, inaugurated the day’s events and said that the festival has become a model to the entire country for its glory over the past 23 years. “I have been watching the event since I was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Raichur. The Munnur Kapu Samaj, which is organising the event every year, has been encouraging cultural activities through this event,” he lauded. 

As many as nine pairs of bullocks participated in the event.

The bullocks of Subramanya Reddy of Kottur village in Nandyal district bagged the first prize with a cash reward of ₹80,000.

The second prize with a cash reward of ₹65,000 went to the bullocks of Surendra Reddy in Suranagar village in Suryapet district, while the bullocks of Umevenkatesh Reddy won the third prize with a cash reward of ₹ 55,000.

A. Papareddy, former MLA and President of the event, Bellam Narasareddy, Ravi Boseraju and leaders of Munnur Kapu Samaj were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.