Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba comes to an end

The curtain fell on the three-day cultural festival Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur on Sunday.

The event was organised jointly by the Munnuru Kapu (Balija) Samaj and the APMC to mark the celebrations of Kaara Hunnime by farmers on the advent of monsoon.

Cultural arts teams from various parts of the State and also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu performed folk and janapada dances on the concluding day.

During the three days of the Habba, several thousands witnessed different events and thoroughly enjoyed the different types of games and competitions.

As many as nine pairs of bullocks participated in pulling a 2.50 tonne boulder and finally, the bullocks belonging to Nagaiah of PR Palyam village in Nandyal won the first prize, including ae cash award of ₹90,000.

The second prize with a cash award of ₹75,000 was won by the bullocks belonging to Ravigouda of Marapahalli village in Deodurg and the third prize with a cash award of ₹65,000 was won by the bullocks of Arekesha Reddy of Yadareddy Palyam village in Kurnool district.

During the third and final day’s programme, the former MLA and also the president of the organising committee of the event A. Papareddy said that he expresses his gratitude to everyone who supported the samaj in making the event a grand success.

The Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana will be invited for the next year’s event as it will mark the 25th year of the Habba, he said.

Bellam Narasa Reddy, president of Munnuru Kapu Samaj, and several leaders of the community were present.

