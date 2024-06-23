GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba comes to an end

Published - June 23, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Wrestlers engaged in a bout organised during the Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur on Sunday.

Wrestlers engaged in a bout organised during the Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

The curtain fell on the three-day cultural festival Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur on Sunday.

The event was organised jointly by the Munnuru Kapu (Balija) Samaj and the APMC to mark the celebrations of Kaara Hunnime by farmers on the advent of monsoon.

Cultural arts teams from various parts of the State and also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu performed folk and janapada dances on the concluding day.

During the three days of the Habba, several thousands witnessed different events and thoroughly enjoyed the different types of games and competitions.

As many as nine pairs of bullocks participated in pulling a 2.50 tonne boulder and finally, the bullocks belonging to Nagaiah of PR Palyam village in Nandyal won the first prize, including ae cash award of ₹90,000.

The second prize with a cash award of ₹75,000 was won by the bullocks belonging to Ravigouda of Marapahalli village in Deodurg and the third prize with a cash award of ₹65,000 was won by the bullocks of Arekesha Reddy of Yadareddy Palyam village in Kurnool district.

During the third and final day’s programme, the former MLA and also the president of the organising committee of the event A. Papareddy said that he expresses his gratitude to everyone who supported the samaj in making the event a grand success.

The Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana will be invited for the next year’s event as it will mark the 25th year of the Habba, he said.

He said that the Chief Ministers of the two States will be invited for the inauguration of next year’s Habba and that they will put in all efforts to make the event a grand success.

Bellam Narasa Reddy, president of Munnuru Kapu Samaj, and several leaders of the community were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.