Mungaru Samskritika Raichur Habba attracts large crowd

June 04, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Yadgir

A large number of spectators witnessed the second day of Mungaru Samskritika Raichur Habba organised by Munnuru Kapu Samaj in Raichur on Sunday. And, bullocks participated in a boulder pulling competition organised as part of the event.

A time-frame of 20 minutes was fixed for the participating bullocks to pull boulder weighing two tonnes. And, 12 pairs of bullocks from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in the competition.

The first prize went to bullocks belonging to Khaja Hussain from Palakamdoddi village in Raichur taluk for pulling the boulder for 3,193 ft. The pair of bullocks won ₹80,000 cash prize.

The second prize was awarded to the pair of bullocks belonging to Kumarswamy from Sinnanelaturu village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh for pulling the boulder for 2,901 ft. This pair won ₹65,000 cash prize.

The third prize went to the bullocks owned by Arunkumar and Saikumar of Tadur Nagar in Kurnool district for pulling the boulder for a distance of 2,763 ft and this pair won ₹55,000 cash prize.

The fourth prize went to the bullocks of Gongala Chandragaru of Puchhakayala village in Kurnool district for pulling the boulder for a distance of 2,678 ft and the bullocks won ₹45,000 cash prize.

The fifth prize was won by the pair of bullocks that belonged to Hemanath Reddy from Nandyala Gorla Gutla village for pulling the boulder for a distance of 2,564 ft and the bullocks won ₹40,000 cash prize.

The Mungaru Samskritika Raichur Habba is getting more and more popular by the year and thousands of people from neighbouring States are coming to watch and encourage the participating farmers. People watched the goings-on from atop a building near Rajendra Gunj where the competition was organised.

The former MLA Papareddy, who expressed happiness after seeing people’s participation in the festival, said, “we can proudly say that this festival has been attracting people like Dasara festival.”

The sports competitions such as boulder pulling and wrestling and cultural events which will be held on the third and last day are the highlights of the festival. People of Raichur district are participating in large numbers to support the festival, he said.

District president of Munnuru Kapu Samaj Bellam Narasareddy was present.