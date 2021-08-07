Munenakoppa receives grand welcome in Dharwad district

As first-time Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa visited his home district Dharwad on Saturday, hundreds of party workers and followers gathered at Hubballi Airport to give him a warm welcome.

Many also came from Navalgund, the constituency represented by Mr. Munenakoppa.

Soon after the welcome, Mr. Munenakoppa went to Keshav Kunj, the RSS office, where he was greeted by office-bearer Su. Ramanna and others.

He was accompanied by BJP office-bearers Mahesh Tenginakai, Santosh Chauhan, and Lingaraj Patil.

From there, Mr. Munenakoppa proceeded to Siddharoodh Mutt where he took a darshan of Siddharoodh Swami. The Minister then proceeded to Moorusavir Mutt to take the blessings of Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami.

Mr. Munenakoppa, who has been allotted the Textile portfolio, paid floral tributes to Basaveshwara, Kittur Rani Chennamma, and Sangolli Rayanna before reaching the party office at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi.

The Minister’s then visited the residence of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Later, Mr. Munenakoppa visited Srinivas Garden to attend a felicitation programme.

Later in the day, Mr. Munenakoppa visited the farmer martyrs monument at Navalgund and paid tributes.