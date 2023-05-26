Mundugoppa GP president pours water mixed with cow-dung on self as a mark of protest

May 26, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karunakara Shetty, president of Mundugoppa Gram Panchayat in Hosanagar taluk in Shivamogga district, staged a protest by pouring cow-dung mixed water on himself on Friday, condemning the delay in releasing the bills of payment towards supplying drinking water through tankers in the villages.

Following the directions from the Deputy Commissioner, several gram panchayats have been distributing drinking water to residents through water tankers in several parts of the district, including Hosanagar taluk. Mr. Shetty said the Panchayat Development Officers were told to distribute water through tankers about 45 days ago. They were told that the amount required for the purpose would be released through the taluk-level task forces. “We have been distributing water to villages where the groundwater level has gone down for the last one-and-a-half months. So far, we have not been able to pay even a rupee to the service provider. We are not in a position to continue this facility,” he said.

Even after repeated appeals, he said the officers concerned did not respond. “I chose to stage the protest to show the public that I am clean on this issue, by pouring water mixed with cow dung. I wish at least now the officers concerned would respond to the issue and release funds,” he said.

Mr. Shetty told The Hindu that his panchayat hired a tanker to supply drinking water. “The tanker covers the villages in five to six trips a day. Each trip costs around ₹ 1,000. We have to pay him over ₹ 1.5 lakh. Without funds from the task force, how can we continue this facility?”, he asked.

Following his protest, officers of the Hosanagar taluk administration spoke to him, and senior officers also called him on the phone. “Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani spoke to me over the phone and promised that the amount would be released within four days,” he said.

Karunakara Shetty, who has been getting elected to the gram panchayat for the past two decades, had staged similar protests to draw the attention of the officers concerned in the past.

