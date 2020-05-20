Mumbai returnee dies at quarantine centre in Karnataka

A 55-year-old woman has died of cardiac arrest at the quarantine centre in Morarji Desai Residential School at Somanahalli of Nagamangala taluk in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Tuesday night.
She had returned from Mumbai on May 17 and was placed under quarantine, said the department of health and family welfare officials.
The deceased, a native of Juttanahalli of Nagamangala taluk, had been staying in Mumbai with her family for the past several years.
The report of her swab samples is awaited, said the officials.
Meanwhile, her relatives have accused the health authorities of failing to provide timely medical treatment. According to them, she was not taken to the hospital immediately, as it was suspected that she might have contracted coronavirus infection.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.