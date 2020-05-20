Karnataka

Mumbai returnee dies at quarantine centre in Karnataka

The results of the 55-year-old woman’s swab test is awaited, says officials.

A 55-year-old woman has died of cardiac arrest at the quarantine centre in Morarji Desai Residential School at Somanahalli of Nagamangala taluk in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Tuesday night.

She had returned from Mumbai on May 17 and was placed under quarantine, said the department of health and family welfare officials.

The deceased, a native of Juttanahalli of Nagamangala taluk, had been staying in Mumbai with her family for the past several years.

The report of her swab samples is awaited, said the officials.

Meanwhile, her relatives have accused the health authorities of failing to provide timely medical treatment. According to them, she was not taken to the hospital immediately, as it was suspected that she might have contracted coronavirus infection.

