Mumbai man skipped quarantine regulations in Mysuru, tested positive in Mandya

A 28-year-old man from Mumbai, who had reportedly skipped quarantine regulations in Mysuru, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mandya.

According to Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh, the P-869 is from Muruvanahalli near Sheelanere of K.R. Pet in Mandya district. He has been working in Mumbai for several years and had returned from Mumbai and reached Bellur Cross of Nagamangala taluk via a truck on March 24.

He reached Mysuru in a relative’s car and stayed near Vijayanagara. The man visited the COVID-19 designated hospital in Mysuru on May 1 and got checked after experiencing throat pain/irritation, said the officer here on Tuesday. He again visited the hospital on May 4 and took treatment. He was sent back with instructions of being under quarantine, said Mr. Venkatesh.

Nevertheless, P-869 left Mysuru [thereby violating quarantine regulations]. He visited K.R. Pet Government Hospital on May 9 and offered swab samples for tests. Following contraction of the virus, he has been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), said officials at the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Five discharged

Meanwhile, five persons have been discharged from MIMS on Tuesday upon recovery from COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in the district was 30. A total of 21 have been discharged and nine are undergoing treatment at the MIMS.