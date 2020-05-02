Mumbai man died of COVID-19, claims Melkote MLA

Melkote legislator C.S. Puttaraju on Saturday claimed that the Mumbai-based auto driver, whose body was cremated near Pandavapura on April 24, had died of COVID-19. The veteran Janata Dal (Secular) leader addressed mediapersons here and stated that relatives of the deceased had confirmed it to him.

One person, who had accompanied the body from Mumbai, had alighted at K.R. Pet. He should be traced and medically checked, the former Minister said.

According to the Minister, he was informed by the villagers on bringing the body to B. Kodagahalli, a village in Pandavapura taluk which is attached to Melkote, on April 24. He asked the officials concerned to prevent the vehicle that carried the body from entering the village.

Mr. Puttaraju claimed that the body was brought from Mumbai after procuring a certificate with false information from the officials concerned there.

He questioned whether it is permissible to transport the body in the ambulance of a government hospital, and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

The 53-year-old man, a native of B. Kodagahalli, had been staying in Mumbai since 15 years, and had died at the V.N. Desai Government Hospital at Santacruz on April 23. He was cremated on the outskirts of B. Kodagahalli on April 24.

The daughter (24), son-in-law (25) and a grandson (2) of the deceased have tested positive for COVID-19. But, his wife has tested negative. All the four were in the Desai Hospital ambulance.

‘Genuine’

In the meantime, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh clarified that the documents produced by the family members of the deceased are genuine and they have been subjected to scrutiny.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department sources, a female doctor at the nearby Primary Health Centre, who had inspected the body, has tested negative. But, she has opted for self-quarantine.

A pourakarmika from Melkote gram panchayat, who helped during the cremation, was also asked to stay indoors besides undergoing health check-up, added the sources.

Sealed

Subsequent to four persons linked with the Mumbai death case testing positive for COVID-19, the district administration has blocked the movement of people in the village besides undertaking sanitisation works.

Nevertheless, Mandya District Health Officer H.P. Manche Gowda rubbished the former Minister’s allegations and told The Hindu: “The man died of cardiac arrest and we have confirmed this from the authorities concerned in Mumbai. We have also verified the documents that the relatives of the deceased produced.”