Mumbai artists stage play, win hears of theatre lovers in Shivamogga

‘Same Same but Different’, a play by Tamaasha Theatre in Mumbai, was staged to a packed Kuvempu Ranga Mandira in Shivamogga on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artists’ performance captured the attention of theatre-lovers in Shivamogga. The fact that many of the audience members stayed back after the performance to express their appreciation to the artists showed that they were impressed by the play. Many of them shook hands with the artists and took photographs with them.

The play, directed by Sapan Saran, is the story of Jahnvi Shrimankar and Kailash Waghmare, the lead characters. They narrate their personal journey. While Jahnvi Shrimankar is a Mumba-born and trained singer, Kailash Waghmare is from a village in Jalna district. He picked up singing from folk artists in his place and through performances as part of the anti-caste movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their narrative is rich with music. They present songs from Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, Awadhi, Hindi, English, Konkani, Marwadi. The rendition of songs from different languages by the characters captivated the audience. They engaged the audience in their performance as well. After every song, the theatre-lovers expressed their appreciation with a round of applause.

The musicians, who played instruments for the play, are an integral part of the performance. At times, they became characters involved in the narration and won the hearts of the audience with their interventions.

As Sapan Saran, the director, told the audience during the interaction, it was the play that took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic. It deals with diversity, politics, caste politics, and corruption, among other issues. The characters refer to the latest issues, including the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate, among other issues.

During the interaction, Sapan Saran said that the content was almost autobiographical of the two lead characters. The team tried to bring in many relevant issues in the course of the musical journey of the two characters.

Sahyadri Ranga Taranga, Dakshina Bharata Samskurtika Sangha jointly organized the show in memory of Ho. Na. Sathya and Dinesh Bayari, two theatre personalities of Shivamogga, who passed away recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.