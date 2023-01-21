Multiple events mark beginning of Ballari Utsav 2023

January 21, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Multiple sports and cultural events were conducted at different locations in Ballari city on Saturday, as part of the first day of Ballari Utsav 2023.

At the Municipal Grounds, the fish show caught the attention of people in the morning. There were some fish and tortoise species, which had their origins in Thailand and Singapore.

As many as 48 species of fish were put on display. The Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport Department has also displayed some useful information about the fish farming.

Another event that caught the attention was the sand sculpture creation event. After legislator M.S. Somalingappa flagged off the event in the morning, artists recreated the glory of Ballari in the sand.

Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the Kumaraswamy Temple of Sandur, the Dodda Basaveshwara statue of Kurugodu, and the historical Ballari Fort were among some of the creations.

As per information by the district administration, as much as 55 tonnes of sand was used for the creation of these sculptures.

Transport Minister and Ballari In-charge B. Sriramulu flagged off the flower show organised by the Horticulture Department at Municipal Grounds.

Ballari’s famous Kanaka Durgamma Temple and Panjurli Daiva of Dakshina Kannada district [which was depicted in the recent Kannada movie Kantara] were the major attractions of the flower show.

“I am happy that the flower show, which is on par with the flower shows organised at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park and Lalbagh is organised in Ballari. It has given a special beauty to the utsav,” Mr. Sriramulu said on the occasion.

In the mehendi drawing competition, which was organised by the Departments of Scheduled Tribes Welfare and Women and Child Development, over 70 women and girls participated. The competition which started at 10.45 a.m. went on till 12.15 p.m. Probationary Indian Administrative Officer Rupinder Kaur presented the prizes to the winners of the competition.

The motorcycle adventure show was another event that successfully caught the attention of the audience.

The shows by Bhatkal-based riders Mohammad Gouse and Akhil and Goa-based Samir left the audience stunned.

Mr. Sriramulu, Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, and Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath who were among the audience appeared to be thrilled by the life performance of riders. Thousands of people were gathering to watch the cultural programmes in the evening.