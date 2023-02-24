Multiple cultural events mark the start of three-day Kalyana Karnataka Utsav in Kalaburagi

February 24, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalyana Karnataka Utsav, the first of its kind, began as a low-key affair in Kalaburagi on Friday with multiple cultural events. Except for Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor, no big political leader participated in the morning events.

To mark the beginning of the three-day celebration, Mr. Revoor, along with KKRDB secretary Anirudh Sravan, Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation managing director M. Rachappa, flagged off a colourful cultural procession at Dr. S.M. Pandit Rangamandir by beating a drum.

Women in traditional attire carrying holy pots on their heads and artists dressed up as different mythological characters were the cynosure of all eyes. There were performers in the procession who showcased different art and cultural forms that exist in the different parts of the State.

Tableaux prepared by the Zilla Panchayats of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Vijayanagara and Ballari districts displaying the cultural heritages, glorious history and modern advancements in their respective districts were also part of the cultural procession. The colourful procession marched through the main junctions to reach the main venue at Gulbara University.

Mr. Revoor later inaugurated different exhibition stalls put up on the university campus as part of the utsav.

“Kalyana Karnataka Utsav will become a model and crowd-pulling event in the days to come. I appeal to the people of the region to come and participate in the three-day event and enjoy different cultural events, water sports and helicopter rides,” Mr. Revoor said.

The flower show, sand sculptures of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jnaya Yogi Siddeshwar and 12th Century reformer Basaveshwara, different varieties of fish and a collection of rare and ancient coins were the other attractions on the first day.

The local BJP leaders were upset over the omission of their photographs from the posters and the banners erected across the city as they featured only the photograph of Mr. Revoor. Giving a jolt to the leader during the utsav organised by KKRDB, most of the BJP legislators from the district remained away from the programme.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar was present.