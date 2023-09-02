HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Multiple cases booked against individuals for abusing Chief Minister and impersonating Minister

September 02, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

City Police have booked at least three cases recently, two for abusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on social media, and another for impersonating Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge on social media and seeking money from people in his name.

The Whitefield Cyber Crime Police on Wednesday registered a case against a person with an account on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) for uploading morphed pictures of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Based on the complaint filed by Ajay Kumar, a congress party worker, the police charged Narasappa Bhatta under IT Act, 2000 on Wednesday.

This is the second such case registered for abusing the Chief Minister this week. On Monday, Kiran N., a police constable attached to DCP’s Social Media Wing, complained against Eshwarappa Muniyappa for posting abusive comments against the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Central Cybercrime division police registered a complaint against an unknown person for opening an Instagram account in the name of Mr. Kharge, impersonating him and seeking money from different people. The accused has been sending messages to many persons on Instagram asking them to transfer money. Based on the complaint from Mahantesh Ujjanakoppa, from the Minister’s office, a case has been registered.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.