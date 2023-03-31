Multiple aspirants in seats presently held by BJP turns trouble areas

March 31, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated April 01, 2023 12:19 pm IST - Bengaluru/Shivamogga/Kalaburagi

In at least over 15 constituencies presently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there is a demand from party workers to deny ticket to incumbent MLAs as more aspirants have cropped up, becoming a headache for the party.

This comes in the backdrop of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s statement that four to six incumbent party MLAs will not get ticket this time.

‘No Gujarat model’

“The party has conducted multiple surveys based on which they may change candidates in a few constituencies. But definitely the Gujarat model of denying ticket to a large number of incumbents will not be followed here,” said N. Ravikumar, general secretary, BJP Karnataka. Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya had earlier said that “Gujarat model” should be followed and seniors should make way for youngsters in the State, party sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, vocal demands have created factionalism in many constituencies, a senior leader lamented. For instance, Mr. Yediyurappa had to face the protests of BJP workers in Mudigere who demanded that the incumbent MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy should not be given ticket.

In Mr. Yediyurappa’s own home district Shivamogga, groups of party workers are demanding three incumbent MLAs K.S. Eshwarappa from Shivamogga city, Kumar Bangarappa from Sorab, and Haratalu Halappa from Sagar be denied ticket. Mr. Bangarappa and Mr. Halappa, lateral entrants into the party, have been accused of “neglecting original party workers”. Workers have even floated NaMo Vedike in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sorab and demanded ticket for an “original” party worker. BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath, lobbying hard for Shivamogga city ticket, has been openly targeting Mr. Eshwarappa through posters.

The party is facing a similar situation in Byadagi, Gangavathi, Basavakalyan, Kalaburagi rural, Athani, and Rajajinagar seats, sources in the party said. Ambaraya Ashtagi, aspirant from Kalaburagi rural seat, speaking to T he Hindu, made a strong pitch for himself arguing the incumbent MLA Basawaraj Mattimud was an “outsider” and he had a better chance at winning in the constituency.

In defectors’ constituencies

Interestingly, except in Athani where Laxman Savadi is demanding ticket instead of Mahesh Kumutahalli, there seems to be no demand from party workers in most of the 17 constituencies where defectors joined the party in 2019. “In most of these seats, our party had never been strong, so effectively we have added these seats to our kitty. In seats like Hirekerur, our candidate from last time U.B. Banakar has joined the Congress. In seats like K.R. Puram and R.R. Nagar, where there are strong candidates, a truce seems to have been achieved between the MLA and other aspirants,” a senior party leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT