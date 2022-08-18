Multilevel parking remains a non-starter in Mysuru

Multilevel parking has remained a non-starter in Mysuru as the proposals of the Mysuru City Corporation haven’t taken off despite announcements in the Budgets presented in the recent years.

The first such facility implemented on the Town Hall premises remains unavailable for public use for various reasons.

The MCC earlier proposed multilevel parking infrastructure at Gaadi Chowk off D. Devaraj Urs Road and at the plot in front of KSRTC mofussil bus stand, on the advice of the Urban Development Department. The MCC, however, did not make any progress in its plan.

The MCC proposed another multi-level parking complex, which can accommodate at least 100 cars and up to 300 two-wheelers, for easing the city’s parking troubles. The civic body, in its Budget for 2019-20, had set aside ₹10 crore to construct the facility and, accordingly, the authorities said they are on the lookout for a “suitable plot” to construct the facility. However, no such facility took off.

The Town Hall parking project of the MCC remained unfinished and the motorists could not park their vehicles in the absence of facilities with certain works remaining. In spite of spending a large sum of money on it, the facility could not be thrown open for public use on a regular basis at a time when the city centre was facing severe parking crisis with a steep rise in vehicles.

The Town Hall parking was the city’s first State-funded parking project which was launched with much fanfare, claiming to accommodate a large number of four-wheelers and two-wheelers. The project was taken up to ease the parking problem on the city’s commercial hubs - D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and Ashoka Road - which have limited parking space, especially for four-wheelers. It was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹18.28 crore in 2011-12.

The project was designed to accommodate 600 cars, and 1,000 two-wheelers and an amphitheatre on the roof-top to facilitate open-air cultural events in the core heritage zone.