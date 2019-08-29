Multidisciplinary international conference at Sharnbasva varsity

The Sharnbasva University is all set to host a three-day multidisciplinary international conference on ‘Recent trends in science, engineering, business studies, humanities and social sciences’ on its campus here from Friday.

Chancellor Sharnbaswappa Appa told reporters here on Wednesday that he would inaugurate the conference at the Centenary Hall of Appa Public School at 10.30 a.m. and Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav would be the chief guest and Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Nisty would preside over.

Sharnbasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sanga chairperson Dakshayini Appa, secretary Basavaraj Deshmukh, pro vice-chancellors V.D. Mytri and N.S. Devarakal, registrar Anil Kumar Bidve, registrar (Evaluation) Lingaraj Shastri, and other scholars will be present.

Eminent speakers Farid Farahmand, chair, Electrical Sciences, Sonoma State University, California, U.S.; Shivakumar Mathapati, CTO, DEW Mobility, Fremont, California, U.S.; Martin Serrono, National University of Ireland; Balasaheb M. Patre, professor, Department of Instrumentation, SGGS IET, Nanded, Maharashtra; Brahmanand Reddy, MD, Vector Informatics, Pune, Maharashtra; Sridhar Kamalapur, senior principal engineer, NXP India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru; Giridhar Katti, director, Saphos, Bengaluru; Prasanna Kothari, senior development manager, Oracle, Bengaluru; Madhav Patil, professor and head, SRTM University, Nanded; Rupaka Akka, Basava Divine Centre, Austin, Texas, U.S.; Vasundhara Bhupati, president, Kannada Pustaka Pradhikara, Bengaluru; Neelambika Sherikar, principal, Godutai Degree College of Women; Abdul Saleem, English Department, University of Asmara Eritrea, and others would be addressing students and delegates and present their papers.

The conference would provide a platform for not only experts to present their scientific and research papers, but also research scholars and talented postgraduate students of the university to present their research papers and poster presentation.

More than 1,000 delegates from different universities in the country and centres of higher education would be participating in the deliberations.