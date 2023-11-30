Multicultural harmony mela to be held on Dec. 1 in memory of Tipu’s birthday

November 30, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Samana Manaskara Vedike, an umbrella forum of several progressive organisations, will be holding a multicultural harmony mela 2023 at Srirangapatna near here on December 1 in memory of 18th-century ruler of Mysuru Tipu Sultan.

Vedike convener Lakshman Cheeranahally told reporters that a programme to pay tributes to the “first freedom fighter of India” will be held at the spot in Srirangapatna, where Tipu’s body was found. Later, a stage programme will be held at the nearby grounds.

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya district, MLAs representing Srirangapatna and Mandya viz Ramesh Bandisiddegowda and Ganiga Ravi respectively, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, besides Jnanaprakash Swamiji, Hazrath Mohammed Zuber, social workers H.V. Vasu, Prof. Bhoomigowda, and journalist Prakash will be attending the programme.

A large number Tipu’s admirers from Mandya, Ramanagaram, Mysuru and Chamarajnagar will participate in the Multicultural Harmony Mela, which will begin at 4 p.m. on December 1, he said.

Mr. Cheeranahalli said one of Tipu’s descendants Mansoor Ali Khan from Kolkata will be arriving in Srirangapatna to participate in the function.

The organisers also shared a copy of the permission letter provided by the jurisdictional police to hold the Multicultural Harmony Mela in the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple grounds situated near the spot, where the body of Tipu was found.

Mr. Cheeranahalli said Tipu Sultan was a courageous ruler, who was the first to raise a banner of revolt against the British imperialism. He was not only a freedom fighter, but also introduced a number of progressive reforms including land reforms and promoted economic growth in the region while introducing sericulture.

The programme scheduled for December 1, he felt, will help create an awareness about the history and the historical figures of the region.

