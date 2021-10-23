Multi-village drinking water supply scheme revived in Nanjangud

A multi-village drinking water supply scheme for Doddakavalande and 55 other villages in Nanjangud taluk has been revived.

The foundation stone for reviving the ₹9 crore project of the Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department was laid by Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan at a programme in Nanjangud on Friday.

The project is scheduled for completion in the next eight months. Though the foundation for the project was originally laid in 2008, work could not be started.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harshavardhan said the people in the villages were facing a lot of drinking water problems. He said he used to see women walking long distances, carrying pots, to collect drinking water. Hence, he said he decided to find a permanent solution to ensure drinking water to the residents of the villages in Nanjangud.

Mr. Harshavardhan said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been prepared for filling up all the tanks in Kavalande area of Nanjangud taluk. The cost of the project is ₹70 crore, he said while expressing confidence of securing administrative approval for the project soon.

By taking up projects to fill up tanks, Mr. Harshavardhan hoped to see greenery enveloping Nanjangud region.

He said he and Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad had met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the recent Dasara festivities in Mysuru and apprised him of the need for giving early approval for the ₹70 crore project for filling up of tanks in Kavalande area. “He has responded positively to our request to approve the project. Soon, we will get administrative approval”, Mr. Harshavardhan said.

The MLA also said that Mr. Bommai will lay the foundation stone for the Nugu Lift Irrigation Project, besides inaugurating the work on a silver chariot at Srikanteshwara Temple and construction of a guest house complex with 75 rooms in Nanjangud.

Mr. Harshavardhan claimed that ₹500 crore had been spent on developmental works in his constituency out of which ₹300 crore had been spent on irrigation works.