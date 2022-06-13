‘Multi-tasking need of the hour for budding journalists’

Media Skill Development Workshop was organised by Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) on Sunday

With the field of journalism undergoing a drastic change with the advent of digital media, the budding journalists should equip themselves with mult-tasking skills, Former Chairman of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Karnatak University, Prof. A.S. Balasubramanya said.

Speaking at the Media Skill Development Workshop organised by Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) in association with Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Hubballi on Sunday, he said that because of the changing scenario in the field of journalism, it has become inevitable for those aspiring to become journalists to learn multi-tasking.

Elaborating on the challenges in media, he said that gone are the days when editors used to take decisions in print media. Now, most of the newspapers are being headed by CEOs who prefer shots. As print and electronic media has almost attained the structure of industry, making profit or at least making the media house viable has become crucial in order to sustain, he said.

Prof. Balasubramanya said that developments showed that people particularly youths were shifting to digital media and consequently the revenues of print and electronic media has come down. Although the advent of digital media had thrown open more opportunities to the journalism students, they would have to acquire new skills to become eligible to avail those opportunities, he said.

During second session of the workshop, CEO of Keshava Productions and former journalist Richa K. Bhat threw light on the new avenues for the journalism students and briefed about the skill sets required.

Briefing about her own transformation from a prime time anchor to a creative director, who now runs two companies, she said how the skill sets she had as a journalist helped her to achieve success in the new field. Elaborating on the opportunities, she called on the students to enter the world of creative writing, editing, script writing and related works in the digital media.

Earlier, President of KCCI Vinay Javali inaugurated the workshop and emphasised the need for skill enhancement in every field. President of DDUWJ Lochanesh Hugar, General Secretary Sushilendra Kundaragi were present.