Multi-skill training centre launched in Hubballi

December 27, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Higher Education, IT,BT, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday emphasized the need for further upgrading the quality of education and skilled manpower in emerging technologies for realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

He was inaugurating the Multi Skill Training Centre with 60 plus courses setup at a cost of Rs. 20 crores by Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) at the Gokul Road Industrial Estate in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Dr. Narayan said that the 60+ short and long term courses being offered help youth become more employable. “We have missed the benefits of first three industrial revolutions and should not miss the fourth,” he said.

The Minister said that the government was focusing on promoting the growth of the semiconductor sector and chip manufacturing in the State and in the next couple of years, the State would be a front runner in these areas. He pointed out that under NEP 2020, students of higher education from non technical streams were being provided training in technical skills.

MLA and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Managing Director of GTTC Raghavendra and others were present.

Helpline launched

The Minister also launched a toll free helpline established by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood. The helpline (No. 155267) will handle all queries related to skill development and entrepreneurship and all the queries from across the State will be handled at Hubballi.

