Multi-rally for fitness

Gaurav Kumar, Second In-Command, COBRA school, CRPF, flagging off the multi-rally as part Fit India programme in Belagavi on Saturday.  

Several associations organised a multi-rally from Belagavi to the jungles of Jamboti as part of Fit India programme on Saturday.

About 50 participants completed the 70 km lap from the Rotary Club swimming pool in Goaves to Jamboti either trekking, skating or cycling. Gaurav Kumar Second In-Command, COBRA school, CRPF, flagged off the rally.

The rally was organised by the Belgaum Roller Skating Academy, Prerana PU College, Giants Group of Parivar, Rotary Club of Vengram, Aqua Pals, and Unique Sporting Academy, Peeranwadi Muslim Jamat, and Tipu Sultan Nagar Tanzim Committee.

