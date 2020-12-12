Multi-Modal Logistic Park to be functional by 2022-23

CONCOR is setting up the facility at Kadakola

The proposed Multi-Modal Logistic Park (MMLP) at Kadakola near Nanjangud is expected to become fully functional by 2022-23 and will entail an investment of ₹100 crore.

Once completed it will reduce the cost of transportation and make the products more competitive besides giving thrust to industrial growth in the region. This came to the fore during an interactive session on the MMLP with trade and business organisations organised by the Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) here on Saturday.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who inaugurated the interactive session, said air, road and rail connectivity to the city and the region is being enhanced and will augur well for the industrial growth of the region. He said the project was almost cancelled due to land acquisition issues which were resolved due to constant interaction with farmers and government departments.

Anup Dayanand Sadhu, Group General Manager, Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), said MMLP will be spread over 62 acres of land that has been acquired through the KIADB and the civil works for ₹55.02 crore have already been awarded. It will provide direct rail connectivity from hinterland to different ports and other parts of the country for transportation of containers for export-imports and domestic trade.

The MMLP will also feature an inland container depot (ICD) which will provide single=window customs clearance for EXIM containers where filing of customs papers, bill of entry, shipping bills and other declarations and assessment of activities related to clearance of goods, will take place.

The MMLP will be backed by a robust software and IT systems to enable the businesses to keep track of the containers through Know Your Container Location (KYCL), SMS-based container tracking, e-filing of documents, web-enabled customer feedback and e-payment facilities.

The bulk of the customers expected to make use of the new facilities will be drawn not only from industrial areas in and around Mysuru and Nanajngud but will have a catchment area of 200 km. Agro and food processing industries, manufacturing industries, units from traditional sectors like incense sticks (agarbathi) manufacturers engaged in exports, granite units etc are the potential customers who will benefit from it.

Among the benefits accruing to the businesses is the reduction in cost of transportation by 10 per cent, faster transit of goods, reduction in the overall transaction costs, fuel savings and cutting down of storage and handling losses, according to Mr. Sadhu.

He said the MMLP objectives are in line with the national logistic policy which wants a reduction in logistic costs to 10 per cent of the GDP from the current 16 per cent to 20 per cent. Also, it is proposed to optimise the modal mix and reduce the dependence on road from existing 60 per cent to 25 per cent and increase the use of rail from 35 per cent to 60 per cent.

Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal, and representatives from trade and business organisations were among those present.