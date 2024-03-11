Multi Modal Logistic Park near Nanjangud to give a boost to export industries

March 11, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The commissioning of the Multi Modal Logistic Park at Kadakola near Nanjangud by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is set to give a boost to local export industries besides fulfilment of a demand that was pending for decades.

Located in the Thandavpura industrial area, the Container Corporation of India has invested over ₹112.75 crore for the project which is spread over 60 acres of land procured from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board.

This is one of the flagship projects to be commissioned by Prime Minister through video conferencing among 6000 railway projects worth over ₹85,000 crore that will either be dedicated or for which the foundation stone will be laid. Of these, 80 projects are in South Western Railways including the Mysuru Division.

The Divisional Railway Manager Ms. Shilpi Agarwal who shared details of the projects in the Mysuru division told media persons here on Monday that the Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) or the Multi Modal Logistic Park at Kadakola will provide seamless connectivity to major ports like the New Mangalore Port. The new facility will provide efficient rail and road transportation for both domestic and export-import cargo movements.

This initiative, part of the Gati Shakti programme, will revolutionise the logistic infrastructure in Karnataka’s southwest region, fostering economic growth and creating employment opportunities, said Ms.Shilpi Agarwal.

Sharing details of the MMLP at Kadakola, Ms. Shilpi Agarwal said it was equipped with state-of-the-art features and warehousing facilities, loading and unloading platforms, and an ergonomic administrative building. It has three full-length platforms and stringent security measures including fire-fighting systems and CCTV surveillance to ensure operational safety and security, she added.

The local stakeholders including industrialists have welcomed the commissioning of the MMLP and said that they expect a wide catchment area for the MMLP including Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur from where coffee is exported, and the mode of transportation can shift from road to rail. Besides, the MMLP will provide a single-window facility for clearing documentation related to export and import making the business less tedious.

Besides the MMLP, the PradhanMantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Kendra will also be opened at Mysuru railway station and this is in alignment with the Government’s dedication to affordable healthcare. The centre will offer high-quality generic medicines, surgical equipment, and other healthcare essentials at reduced prices making cost-effective healthcare accessible to railway passengers and the general public, said Mr. Shilpi Agarwal.

The Prime Minister will also launch station one product scheme across various stations in Mysuru division this includes Chikjajur, Chitradurga, Bantwal, Sakleshpur, Subramanya Road, Davangere, Arsikere, Hassan, Holenarsipura, Byadgi, Harihar, Haveri, Ranebennur, Pandavpura, Chamarajanagar, K.R.Nagar, Nanjangud, Shivamogga town, Talaguppa, Tiptur, and Mysuru.

The initiative provides a platform for local artisans to display and sell products such as Mysuru sandal, Channapatana toys, Ilkal sarees, organic goods, cold-pressed oil etc., and help create income opportunities for marginalised sections.

