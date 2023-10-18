Multi-level parking facility at Town Hall inaugurated

October 18, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

More than 10 years after it was conceived the multi-level parking project at Town Hall was inaugurated here on Wednesday in a move that could ease parking hassles in the hearth of the city.

The project was launched by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) along with the renovation of Town Hall but the former not only remained a non-starter for years but the work went on at a snail’s pace even after the foundation for it was laid years ago.

Even after its ostensible completion the facility was not in use as there were complaints of water logging and poor drainage which were not resolved.

The district in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the facility and said that it can accommodate more than 400 vehicles at a time and the capacity should be ramped up to accommodate 2000 vehicles. This is expected to reduce road congestion in the city centre to an extent as a lot of vehicles that otherwise would be parked on roadside, would now shift to the new facility.

The Minister said tourists visiting the palace and surrounding areas can park their vehicles here and go around the heritage area without hassles. Mr. Mahadevappa also noted the delay in the completion of the project and said that in future the credentials of the contractors or the firms that are allotted the tender for such works, should also be ascertained and projects be completed within a definite timeframe.

MLA K. Harish Gowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor G. Rupa, and others were present.

The project is expected to cater to motorists visiting the commercial hub of D. Devaraj Urs Road, Ashoka Road, Gandhi Square and surrounding areas where the congestion is high and parking facilities are not available.