Multi-level parking complex at Freedom Park opened

After nearly two-and-a-half years of construction, the multi-level parking (MLP) at Freedom Park was finally opened to the public on Friday. Even as the new facility was launched, Bengaluru Traffic Police banned vehicle parking within a 1 km radius of the facility. This will make the entire area of Gandhinagar a no-parking zone, with the BTP designating 35 roads where parking is now banned.

The facility, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday, can park 600 cars and 750 two-wheelers.

Completed in 2021

It may be recalled that after the MLP facility was completed in November 2021, the BBMP floated tenders twice in 2022 for its management but was forced to withdraw them owing to bidders’ non-participation. Under the first tender, floated in February 2022, the ratio of profit sharing was stipulated at 80:20, and the period of operation was fixed for five years.

That is, 80% of the total profit was to go to the BBMP exchequer, while the rest was to be taken by the contractor. Because of the low profit-sharing condition, no one applied for the tender. In June 2022, the civic agency again floated another tender, this time with a reduced profit share of 60:40 and a fixed operation and maintenance period of ten years. However, there was no response to this tender as well.

The facility, which has three basements for parking, has advanced technology installed to ensure smooth and safe parking. According to the details provided by the BBMP, the project, which was completed at the cost of ₹80 crore, will be maintained by M/s Prince Royal Parking Solutions, M/s A.R. Constructions, and M/s Omnitech System India Private Limited. The contract period is ten years, and the BBMP expects ₹ 1.5 crore annual revenue.

Advanced technology

The MLP has separate parking bays for women, senior citizens, and the specially-abled, as well as wheelchairs and walkers. The facility is also equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras at entry and exit points. The cameras at the entry point capture the faces of drivers, and at the exit point, if the car is driven by a different person, it will send an alert to security. This advanced system was introduced to make the MLP theft-free. There are a total of 83 CCTV cameras at the facility.

In order to control the parking system, a new advanced technology is installed. Under this technology, the availability of parking will be displayed. If there is parking availability, the colour green will be displayed on the board and red for non-availability. To make it user user-friendly web portal and an application are also developed to check parking availability at the MLP. The facility also has valet parking, free pick up and drop, a cafeteria, electrical vehicle charging system.

Parking banned in Gandhinagar

As this new facility is opened, the city police and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner have banned parking in 35 stretches in the Gandhinagar area. The key roads where the ban is imposed are Sheshadri Road, Kempegowda Road, 4th main road, Gandhi Nagar, Avenue Road, and LTP Road in the Gandhi Nagar area. Vehicles entering this road must now park at the MLP.

Mr. Shivakumar said parking was banned because this new facility was opened, and it would help ease traffic movement on these roads. He said ₹ 20-₹30/per hour will be charged for parking at the MLP.

