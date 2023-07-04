Multi-drug therapy helped reduce leprosy cases in the country, says dermatologist

July 04, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Keloji Hanumanthayya, Professor of Dermatology at Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, Tamaka, Kolar, has said that multi-drug therapy (MDT) recommended by World Health Organisation has played a crucial role in the reduction of leprosy cases in India.

“Multi-drug Therapy (MDT) recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO) for leprosy is a success story in India as prevalence and incidence of the disease have significantly decreased since its introduction. Rifampicin, Ofloxacin and Minocycline (ROM) is a good alternative therapy,” Dr. Hanumanthayya said.

He added that the world is fast moving from treatment and elimination of the disease to its eradication by incorporating the positive outcomes in the advancement of medical science.

He was delivering the 18th Dr. G.V. Sambrani Oration organised by Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishthana at KBN Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Terming leprosy as one of the oldest diseases in the world, Dr. Hanumanthayya gave a brief description of the mythological references to the disease and the means and ways employed to address the issue.

Apart from defining the disease and providing its technical details, he went on to give details of the studies and research conducted worldwide and the milestones achieved in the treatment of the disease.

On the question of why leprosy could not be eradicated thus far, Dr. Hanumanthayya listed out several points, including the long and variable incubation period of mycobacterium leprae bacteria that causes the disease, disputes among the experts over the modes of its transmission, the presence of subclinical causes, complicated spectrum, socio-cultural taboos and the absence of vaccine.

Senior dermatologist P.M. Biradar, who presided over the event, shared his experience as a practising doctor for the last over 50 years in handling leprosy cases.

“Earlier, we saw number of leprosy cases coming to clinics and hospitals. Now, we see only two or three cases in a month. Considering the research and advancement in the field, I am hopeful that the disease will disappear one day and we are waiting for that day,” he said.

Senior doctor and writer P.S. Shankar, senior paediatrician and working president of Dr. P.S. Shankar Pratishthana H Veerabhadrappa, secretary Narendra Badasheshi and KBN Hospital Dean S.B. Siddesh and others were present.