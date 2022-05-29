Mukhyamantri Chandru resigns from Congress

He is disappointed over being denied party’s nomination for the Legislative Council

Disappointed over being denied the party’s nomination for the Legislative Council, popular Kannada actor and former MLC Mukhyamantri Chandru on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

He is among the many leaders in the Congress who are now learnt to be disgruntled after being denied the party’s nomination for the two Council seats that it won recently. Congress sources said that with only two seats available, there were too many aspirants. Mr. Chandru is a one-time MLA from the Janata parivar, two-time MLC from the BJP, and former Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority.

The actor, who joined the Congress from the BJP in 2014, told The Hindu: “I cannot win elections because I do not have money and belong to the microscopic community among the backward classes. The party used me for eight years, but I did not get anything.” Accusing the party leaders of being selfish and lacking commitment, he lamented that though his name had been recommended twice in the past, it had been replaced at the last moment. “The party also did not give me any position. Just as an eyewash, I was made the president of the cultural cell, which I rejected,” he said.

On future plans, he said, “I would be touring the State to create awareness that the three political parties are not doing enough. I am independent at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Congress sources said that many others who have been disappointed with the selection process are likely to raise the issue at the Chintan Shivir. “They are citing lack of transparency in selection and appointment process. The disgruntlement is high among senior leaders from Lingayat, Vokkaliga, and OBC communities,” they said.