‘Mukhyamanthri’ to be staged in Chikkamagaluru on Dec. 11

December 09, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Hassan

Chikkamagaluru district Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kannada and Culture Department have jointly organised the staging of popular Kannada play ‘Mukhyamanthri’ at Kuvempu Kala Mandir in Chikkamagaluru on December 11 at 6 p.m.

The play has been organised in memory of theatre personality and actor T.S. Lohithashwa, who passed away recently.

The play is based on a Hindi play written by Ranjit Kapoor. T.S. Lohithashwa had translated it into Kannada. B.V.Rajaram directed the play. Actor “Mukhyamantri” Chandru is playing the lead role in the play, which has seen 780 shows so far. In fact, the former MLC became “Mukhyamanthri” Chandru after playing the lead role in the play.

S.S. Venkatesh, general secretary of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, has appealed to theatre lovers to watch the play on Sunday.