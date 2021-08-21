Muharram observed, Varamahalaxmi festival celebrated in Hubballi

Muslims in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Belagavi observed Muharram on Friday and in many places, particularly in the rural areas. They were joined by Hindus too. This year Muharram coincided with Varamahalaxmi festival, which is celebrated by Hindus. However, both had subdued events because of COVID-19 protocol.

Muharram is observed by Shia Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain, who was killed in the battle of Karbala in 680 A.D. The prophet’s son-in-law, Ali, and Ali’s elder son, Hassan, are also remembered during this period as having suffered and died for a righteous cause.

As has been the practice, ‘panjas’ of Muharram are placed in small pandals during the festival. This time their numbers were less because of the pandemic. In some villages of North Karnataka, where there are only one or two Muslim families, other villagers got together to observe various rituals of Muharram. It is a practice among members of the Hindu community to observe Muharram by getting themselves painted in tiger stripes, visiting households and performing “huli kunita” as part of their “harake” (vow). As processions are banned, there was no procession by people of Iran origin, which is usally taken out in Dharwad during Muharram. However small group of people took out ‘panjas’ in procession and Hindus too participated in these.

In Hubballi,a mishap was reported during a ritual on Friday. A boy who was running over live charcoal carrying the ‘panja’ slipped and fell down. But he was immediately lifted out of it preventing any major burn injuries.